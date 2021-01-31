The good news is that we are now in February ,and the not so good news is that the month is starting out with a continuation of January's weather patterns.
Sunday morning there was a window of good conditions that lasted well into the morning. A few anglers took advantage of it. However, out of three reports, all from the West Bay vicinity, only one mentioned any fish.
Derrick Hamilton, Ross Bailey and Larry Halstead fished the area around Payco's Marina and found no action, not even a bite. After just over an hour on the water they returned to the boat ramp and called it a day. There was no mention of baits used.
Charlie Taylor and his wife Betty fished out of Sea Isle on Sunday, and found the fishing the same as our earlier report. Taylor felt that the bright sunlight was the culprit.
Now for the catch of the morning. Ben Yost found the fish biting around North Deer Island early Sunday while fishing the area from his kayak. Using a variety of soft plastics for bait, the Tiki Island angler caught three specks to 19 inches in length.
Yost said that the fish were in approximately 4 feet of water over shell. One pointer he passed on was that a very slow retrieve did the job, almost like bottom bumping live shrimp.
