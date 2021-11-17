Here we go with another cold front just in time for the weekend. Thursday’s winds will be gusty from the north/northeast. Winds should begin to settle by midday Friday.
61st Street Fishing Pier reported steady catches of bull reds, whiting, croaker and sand trout Wednesday. Don’t forget Thursday is free fishing day for those residents and winter Texans 65 and older.
Capt. Shannon Labauve reported Wednesday the bull red fishing at the Galveston jetties is still strong. Best baits have been live sand trout and fresh dead shad. Best bite is occurring when the tide is moving. It makes no difference if it’s incoming or outgoing.
Rod Williams and I fished out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Wednesday. Williams is a regular customer and purchased a boat two or so years ago. He fishes with his wife and has limited success on his own. After one of our trips this year, he asked whether I could go with him on his boat.
He wanted to know what he was doing wrong. So today was the day, even though the winds were forecast to blow. Early winds were light, so we ran over toward Moses Lake. Right away Williams landed a nice keeper red and lost another. The wind started to pick up out of the south, so I suggested we try the shoreline on the protected side of Eagle Point.
He runs a small 17-foot boat, and learning to fish this area would beneficial to him. As we made our way toward Kemah, I spotted some activity by the old 18th Street Fishing Pier. We anchored up and began to catch speckled trout and a couple black drum.
It was a mixed bunch of keepers and throwbacks. Williams was using live shrimp underneath a popping cork, and I threw soft plastics.
