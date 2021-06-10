So, I hope one of our readers is keeping count of the windy days in June, as it was another windy one Thursday.
I fished out of Eagle Point again Thursday, and the wind blew and pinned most anglers up in the same location. It is the same song and dance as the past couple of days.
Capt. Joe Kent questioned me on calling "puppy drum" undersized black drum. I have always called puppy drum that, but he sent me an article from Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine dated February 2016 referring to the term as black drum that are 14 to 20 inches. I suppose I stand corrected. First time I heard the term "rat red" as a teenager, I thought it was some new species of rat. You should never quit learning.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti related my same sentiment that the wind needs to stop. Late Wednesday, he reported catching many small specks in East Bay drift fishing. For every 20, he was able to box one.
The waders along the south shoreline are faring better in the size of the trout. Cacciotti also noted specks are still being caught at the jetties. On a side note, he advised that everyone needs to drink water. Air temperature is on the rise, so be cautious.
I received a report from Carol Clore on Thursday. Cousins Addie Clore from Corpus Christi and Erin Clore fished Offatts Bayou on Wednesday night. Under the lights, they caught two keeper specks and some throwbacks. In addition, they also caught seven sand trout. They used live shrimp. Both will be high school freshman this coming school year. Enjoy those high school years.
Also on Thursday, Capt. Steve Rushing of West End Marina reported a tagged redfish being caught Wednesday by a kayaker. It had a blue tag, and it came from the area east of Sea Isle. Thanks for the update, Steve.
Again, I want to thank all who read this column and keep those reports coming.
