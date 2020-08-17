A brief reprieve from the intense heat took place Monday, and while it was a welcomed relief, conditions are forecast to bounce back quickly to our summertime heat.
There was scattered availability of live shrimp Monday, and that is better than what took place most of last week. With live shrimp and croaker as options for bait, trout action should pick up.
Not much was taking place on the fishing scene Monday. However, as the week progresses and with no adverse weather in the forecast, we should see some good conditions for fishing. The new moon phase begins Tuesday, and that is a good time for coastal fishing, as tidal movement will improve.
Henry Gomez and Shelley Ratcliff wade-fished all around South Deer Island on Monday morning and caught six speckled trout and two slot reds. A number of smaller, undersized fish were caught and released. Norton Sand Eels in cream color with chartreuse tips and Down South soft plastics were the baits.
All of the fish were caught over shell in approximately 4 feet of water.
Thom Sullins, Stacy Henderson, Slick Williams and Forney Sanderson fished offshore Galveston from 40 to more than 80 miles out Sunday. The group returned with five kings out of approximately 15 landed, a 43-inch ling, two bull dolphin and two bonito. Numerous sharks of all sizes were caught and released.
Sullins mentioned the broken bottom and Intersection Rigs among the stops during their trip.
A reminder that most state of Texas fishing licenses expire on Aug. 31. If yours is one of them, you might want to beat the crowds and purchase your new one before the expiration date.
