While near perfect conditions are prevailing around the Galveston Bay Complex and offshore, it is a good time to get out and fish if heat is not a problem.
Early morning and late afternoon fishing has been the best. However, there have been some good reports coming from midday anglers fishing deep water in East Bay.
This past Sunday, our 63-day red snapper season ended and, while I was observing some of the catches from last weekend, I noticed something that surprised me. At Galveston Yacht Basin’s cleaning table, anglers were filleting their limits of red snapper and not once did I notice anyone cutting off the throats of their fish.
Fish of that size (minimum 16 inches in length) whether red snapper or legal-sized red drum (minimum 20 inches) offer a real delicacy with their throats. It is very easy to cut off the throat with a fillet knife from just below the mouth to just outside the pectoral fins. A pair of pliers can easily remove the skin (and scales) and what a delicate white meat remains.
My favorite way to cook the throats is to deep fry them.
In other fishing-related news, Daniel Pickett sent a note about his misfortune while fishing the surf with his son earlier this week. Pickett wrote:
“On Monday afternoon my son Michael and I fished the surf at East Beach using live shrimp under popping corks. Michael caught a keeper spec and we caught numerous hardhead catfish.
“I got finned on my last catch, and we were unable to pull the spine out of my hand. This meant I was wading into the shore with a fish stuck in my hand and shooting pain. We had to clip the fin off and go to Urgent Care to get the spine that had embedded one inch into my hand removed.
“First time I have seen a fish catch a man.”
