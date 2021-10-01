Another round of rain Friday morning, but it was heavier than Thursday’s rain along the coastal waters of Galveston Bay.
Some areas around Lake Livingston received more than 6 inches of rain early Friday. All of this will run off into Trinity Bay. Will it be enough to “freshen up” the bay? I doubt it, but the forecast calls for a potential of more rainfall Saturday.
All this mess should start clearing out Sunday with the arrival of a frontal system. It’s not going to drop the temperatures much, but it should drop the humidity. That would be great. I’m tired of that sticky feeling.
I heard from Capt. Mike Cacciotti on Friday. He reported the birds have been active in east and west Galveston Bay. This time of year diving gulls pinpoint the location of feeding fish. As the fish feed, shrimp trying to escape being eaten are chased to the surface of the water only to become easy prey for the gulls hovering above the water.
The flounder fishing should kick into high gear on the first big cold front. Overall, he said, “Fishing is good.”
Capt. Shannon LaBauve reported great redfishing on the Galveston jetties Friday. His groups are catching keepers and oversized reds using live croakers and fresh dead shad. Tidal movement is the key.
Capt. Theron Fisk reported much of the same Friday while fishing out at the tip of the south Galveston Jetty. His customers are catching keeper and bull reds using live sand trout and shrimp.
Some exciting news for anglers. Bait Daddy’s Bait and Tackle, 1 mile west of Jamaica Beach, will celebrate its grand opening Saturday.
I stopped by Friday and visited with owners Danny and Brooke Stanfield. They purchased the property a little over one month ago. It has been vacant since Becky and Jerry Smith retired. Jerry Smith has since passed away.
They will be open seven days a week — from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Free hot dogs and water will be offered to all who stop by at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
This couple is excited about the opportunity to serve the anglers. I plan on stopping by Saturday. Their phone number is 409-632-7156.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
