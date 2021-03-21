Spring break visitors and anglers will continue to arrive in Galveston this week, just not in the numbers of last week.
This second wave of vacationers should find fishing to be better this week, as the forecasts are calling for warmer weather with no cold fronts arriving to disrupt fishing.
For anglers with boats, if black drum is your target, you should be in luck. The jetties, especially the North Jetty channel side, should continue producing some of the largest black drum of the year along with a variety of other fish including puppy drum.
Seawolf Park is almost always a good choice for finding black drum by anglers fishing with or without boats. The Galveston Ship Channel side of the park is where the big drum likely will be found. Last week several of the big uglies were landed by anglers with bait in the water just off of the rocks.
Cal Johnstone was one who landed a 38-inch drum. He fished cut mullet (large pieces) on the bottom approximately 50 feet from the shoreline rocks. The big fish was photographed and released unharmed.
Stanton Morgan was another angler who, along with his two guests, caught several oversized drum while anchored about 100 feet off of the end of the park. A few reds were caught and released as well. This time live shrimp was the bait for all of the fish.
Upper West Bay and Offatts Bayou began to turn on with action on trout just before the cold front hit. This week should show a return to those catches, with areas around both North and South Deer Island being productive.
Sheepshead and whiting should provide a lot of action all around the island. The surf has been holding whiting, while the jetties, boat docks and piers have been producing sheepshead.
