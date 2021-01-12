Coastal anglers who have been around as long as I have know that January can be a cold and windy month.
There often are some nice, warm days for fishing. The one thing for certain, however, is that you can hope for a certain number of good fishing days, but they may not materialize.
Since conditions have continued on the miserable side, let’s take a look at what is ahead over the next several weeks. The good news is that if we can continue without any sub-freezing weather, the odds progressively increase against such events.
Historically after mid-February, there have been few major freezes around Galveston. That’s why I always look to Valentine’s Day as a day to begin relaxing any concerns over fish-killing freezes.
Now, how does fishing look for the next few weeks? One thing for sure is that trout will be in their wintertime pattern with the afternoon hours being favored over morning for fishing. While conditions during the afternoon are more comfortable for anglers, the same can be said for fish.
Trout are cold-blooded and sensitive to cold water. One reason is the skin on trout is thinner than many other fish such as reds, sheepshead and black drum. Afternoon fishing is not limited to trout, as the others mentioned will be out feeding as well.
The water temperature will be a huge factor in deciding where to fish. Note I said where to fish — not how to fish.
Water temperatures hovering around 40 degrees will keep fish in their refuges. The water readings are hovering around 50 degrees, cold yes but not cold enough to keep the fish from moving.
Somewhat better conditions are forecast for the next couple of days, and I hope we will get some reports in of where the action, if any, is taking place. Another cold front is expected this weekend.
