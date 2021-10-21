The Clear Creek Independent School District Athletic Hall of Honor recently announced its 2021 Athletic Hall of Honor Reception and Induction Ceremony of the class of 2020. The ceremony will be held Saturday.
Representing Clear Creek and Clear Lake high schools will be three coaches, 10 athletes and seven championship teams will be inducted during the fifth annual event, which was delayed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The three coaches are Clear Lake volleyball coach Angie Chivers, who coached from 1974 to 1994; Clear Creek basketball coach Peggy Whitley from 1968 to 1972 and from 1983 to 2004; and Clear Creek baseball coach James “Jim” Mallory from 1978 to 2011.
The 10 athletes include Clear Creek 1970 football athlete John Peskuric; Clear Lake 1977 swimming athlete Holly Renee Magee; Clear Creek 1979 tennis athlete Tracie Blumentritt; Clear Lake 1979 volleyball, basketball, track and cross country athlete Cindy Gregory; Clear Lake 1981 baseball athlete Darryl Menard; Clear Lake 1985 volleyball, basketball and golf athlete Sue Schelfhout Berg; Clear Lake 1986 baseball athlete Jose Oscar Rivas; Clear Creek 1986 baseball athlete Lyssa McBride Seale; Clear Creek 1988 baseball and football athlete Mark Rudis; and Clear Lake 1989 basketball athlete David Buckner.
The seven championship teams include the 1983, 1984 and 1985 Clear Lake girls cross country teams state championships, the 1989 Clear Lake boys basketball team state champions and the 1991 Clear Creek boys baseball team state champions.
The ceremony will be from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at CCISD Education Village, 4380 Village Way in League City.
