After days of unfavorable weather for fishing, Saturday appears to offer that opportunity for which anglers have been waiting. Fair to good conditions should be with us for a while after that, and this is what flounder fishermen want to see.
The big question is where do we stand on this year's flounder run. This weekend should give us a clear picture with lighter winds setting in to allow anglers to hit the water.
Cleaning tables at Galveston Yacht Basin Bait Camp and other locations near the pathways to the Gulf should give a good indication of the status. If good numbers of flatfish remain around the Galveston Ship Channel and other areas, next week should be a good time to take advantage of the run.
Charlie Thompson sent in a report Friday afternoon of his fishing trip to Seawolf Park. Thompson got a late start because of moderate to strong winds during the morning. However, by noon, the velocities were dropping. The La Marque angler fished the protected side of the park and landed two sheepshead and a rat red that was released.
Dead shrimp fished on the bottom was the bait. Thompson said he saw a couple of flounder being hauled out by wade fishermen, and both were impressive.
Cool temperatures are forecast to continue with a light to moderate north wind prevailing most of next week. Under a situation like that, trout fishing should be ready to take off in the bays.
The West End Anglers Fishing Club's Winter Trout Fishing Tournament II takes place Saturday, and the timing should be good for some nice trout to be caught. The results should give a good indication of where we stand on our fall trout fishing.
