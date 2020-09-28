Our first cool spell blew in Monday afternoon. Not much rain but north winds gusting to close to 40 knots held things down on the fishing scene.
Anglers on the water early Monday were greeted with light westerly winds. However, that did not last long as the velocities picked up around 10 a.m. with gusts close to 30 knots.
No reports were in from the few fishermen taking advantage of the lull before the storm.
This frontal system is a strong one and will impact the Galveston area for a few days. The temperature drops likely will not be enough to encourage a fall fishing pattern. However, the next series of cold fronts should go a long way toward starting those patterns.
So, what can anglers expect after conditions settle later this week? Lower water levels for one should be a result. This will be a nice change from the recent flood tides.
If we have a typical post-cold front pattern, the back lakes and marshes will drop in water levels, and this should encourage bait to move into the bays. East and West bays especially should experience that effect, and the action should be on around drains into those bays.
Our days are getting noticeably shorter, and that should give a boost to night fishing. With daylight appearing later each morning, it is not as imperative to be on the water as early as in the summer months.
Autumn is here, and fall fishing is just around the corner.
