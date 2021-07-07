I am totally done with all this rain. Every morning this week, we’ve been greeted with thunder, lightning and rain. Enough is enough; it’s not any fun fishing in this mess. When I was younger, nothing would stop us. Now that I’m older, getting wet takes the pleasure out of fishing.
So I fished Wednesday with Allan Stubblefield. He started hiring my service in the early ‘90s. We spent many hours on the water together. We sat at Eagle Point waiting for the weather to pass until about 9 a.m.
We then decided to go and give it a try. I’m not a fan of getting a late start. It puts a damper on my day. We ended up in Trinity Bay, where we could actually see blue skies. Everything south of us was still dark and gloomy.
We made the best of it and caught a few sheepshead, drum, reds and trout. Not a fast bite but enough fish to warrant the effort. All the fish came on live shrimp except the trout, which were caught on soft plastics. Water clarity was only fair.
I had a chance Wednesday to visit with the owner of the boat that flipped on the channel. He had his daughter in the boat at the time. Something alarming was mentioned, and I thought it needed to be passed along to everyone. She was wearing an inflatable personal flotation device.
She tried to pull the cord to activate the cartridge, but it didn’t work. Her dad then tried to no avail. Once everyone was rescued and safe, he had a spare one on the boat. He tried to activate that device, and it also wouldn’t inflate. The cartridges were showing they were charged.
Could it be that over time they build up enough corrosion on them that they will fail? While they are popular and not cumbersome to wear, just how safe are they? Sure does make you think.
So, Thursday I have a trip planned with Capt. Sammy Orlando. Praying the weather holds and I get enough material for a column about west Galveston Bay.
