Early Thursday storms chased many anglers off the water. This line produced strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall, lasting nearly two hours.
Skies cleared by 10 a.m., giving anglers a chance to finish up their day. I was one of those anglers that had to extend their day because of the weather.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti reported in late Wednesday. He has been fishing in the northern reaches of Galveston Bay. The bite has been good for speckled trout. Redfish catches have been fair along with the sheepshead.
Outgoing tide is producing the best bite. Water temperature in the area is hovering around 66 to 69 degrees. Cacciotti has been using live shrimp underneath popping corks to catch the fish.
Bayou Vista resident Bobby Morton and Conroe resident John Majewski fished Wednesday. They ventured out to the North Jetty boat cut at daylight. There was little tidal movement. The two friends landed a few sheepshead and even pompano.
Moving to the base of the North Jetty for their next stop, they landed 14 trout, 16 to 19 inches in length. They also caught two bull reds, ranging in size of 32 to 38 inches.
Last stop of the day was in Greens Lake in West Galveston Bay; they caught and released two flounder. Water in the lake was reported to be off-colored. All of the fish caught during the day was on live shrimp, free lined or under popping corks.
61st Street Fishing Pier reported catches of black drum, redfish, croaker and even ribbonfish. This pier is open 24 hours.
I want to thank all those who served or still serve in the military. To those families that lost loved ones who served, a special prayer of thanks.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
