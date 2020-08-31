September has arrived, and we hope, anglers will find lighter winds on average. Based on the velocities starting out, a change is going to have to take place. Besides some of the highest heat indexes of the summer, winds were gusting to close to 25 knots at times on Monday.
Before discussing fishing this week, conditions are going to have to improve. Fortunately, that is in the forecast for this weekend, and what great timing, as this is the big Labor Day weekend.
For the early part of this week, anglers are going to have to be extra careful as not only dangerous heat is prevailing during the day, but winds are strong as well.
We will give an update on live bait supplies as we get closer to the weekend.
On the fishing scene, Tiki Bay Fishing gave this report from Sunday:
“Fishing in West Bay on Sunday was steady with good trout bite on live croaker. Two anglers fishing with Capt. Allan Scott caught 12 trout, two croaker and two sharks. After losing a slot size trout at the boat, the team brought nine trout to the cleaning table. Wind early was southwest about 10-12 knots and then died to nearly zero around 10:30 a.m. but that did not affect the trout action.”
Capt. Scott can be reached at 281-468-3614.
Jimmy Lyles called in to say that action around the lights of Highland Bayou was excellent early Monday. Lyles battled moderate to strong wind fishing from his kayak to land 12 trout between 4:30 a.m. and daybreak. Only six trout were keepers and the others were released. Swimming Mullets and Norton Sand Eels were the baits.
