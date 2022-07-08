Aliyah "AOD" Pequeno (2-0), an up and coming Texas boxer will return to the ring and headline the Anglia Homes Fight Series at the Galveston Island Convention Center on Saturday, with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Pequeno, the current ABO featherweight champion, last fought in April, and is looking to move towards the super flyweight division and is attempting to obtain the vacant ABO Championship against the explosive and upset minded Crystal Hoy (6-11-4) hailing from Las Vegas.
Hoy has shared the ring with nine world champions and fought for a world championship on two occasions. In a recent interview, Pequeno said, “Crystal is very experienced and dangerous, but I know that I will offset her with my skills and abilities”.
Chaise Nelson (18-1) of Houston makes his return to the ring against fellow Houstonian by way of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Jose Edgardo Garcia (13-1-2). This eight-round bout will be for the vacant WBC-USNBC featherweight championship.
Eugene Hill Jr. (5-0) from Dickinson will be fighting for the vacant ABO Super Welterweight Regional Championship against the tough and rugged Lucius Johnson of Compton, California (4-6-1).
Tickets are on sale and start at $35 presale online and $40 at the door. Tickets will be available at the door of the Galveston Island Convention Center or can be purchased online by visiting ElTigrepromotions.com. The card is subject to change.
Rounding out El Tigre Promotions fight card are:
Imaud Louis of Houston vs. Izaiah Vargas of Houston
Christopher McCoy of Houston vs. Joseph Francisco of Jacksboro, Tennessee for the ABO Continental Americas Lightweight Championship
Juan Torres of Huntsville vs. Dionardo Minor of Austin
Andrew Rivera of Willis vs. David Okelola of Houston
Jorden Julien of Dickinson vs. Travaslo Talley of Magnolia, Arkansas
Jaylon Stanley of Houston vs. Jamarcus Warren of Tyler, Arkansas
David Armas of Houston vs. Lucas McDonald of Houston
Shelton Cavitt of Houston vs. Milton Banks of Conroe
Demonte Randle of Texas City vs. Dwight Gipson of Deridder, Louisiana
