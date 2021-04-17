It is time for the cold fronts to stop making their way to Galveston this late in the season. This weekend's front disrupted fishing and likely set things back on the fishing scene.
With near gale force north winds chilling things down and stirring up the waters, very little was taking place on the water.
Our only report came from Sky Rohn who, along with his son, caught a 21-inch trout off of their family's dock in Laffite's Cove earlier this weekend. The action did not stop there, as Rohn's 2-year-old son Schuyler caught a nice 23-inch red later that evening.
The Texas red snapper season in federal waters is set to begin June 1 with a projected 63-day season. The projection is based on the estimated date that the recreational quota of red snapper will be taken.
For the last two years the quota was taken early and the season ended ahead of schedule.
Early next week, conditions should settle enough that anglers can get back on the water and resume targeting their favorite fish. We are close to prime time for those big wall-hanger trout, and even the sparse catches reported lately included some nice-sized trout more than 20 inches in length.
Any day, now the surf is going to pop open with action on a wide variety of fish, including some of the first ling of the year. Usually by late April, there have been several ling caught by surf fishermen and those fishing around both jetties
