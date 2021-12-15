I’m going to jump right into my column and my thoughts on the flounder closure and the reopening of the fishery.
From what I have gathered from friends and facebook videos, they numerous anglers took advantage of the reopening of the fishery. Long lines of cars awaited the opening of Seawolf Park on Wednesday morning.
Boats were already on the water at midnight to catch their share of flounder. Even charter boat captains were plying the waters in the wee hours of the morning before running their trips at daybreak. I have no doubt in my mind these flounder are like cattle just waiting to get slaughtered.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department hedged a bet with Mother Nature, thinking by now the majority of females would have made it to the Gulf. In the wildlife department’s thought process, it tried to time the migration. On a normal year, it would’ve been spot on. This winter is anything but normal.
The unforeseen warmer-than-normal weather threw a wrench into the wildlife department’s thinking. The flounder have moved, but I have my doubts that many went to the Gulf. These fish are now stacked up along bay shorelines and the Galveston Channel.
Now with the reopening of the season and a five-fish limit, the anglers will make up for the closed season. How many fish did the closure save? Fact is, there’s no way to know.
I fished north of the Fred Hartman Bridge on Tuesday. The thick fog made for an interesting boat ride from Eagle Point. There are plenty of speckled trout in those bays. The biggest fish of the day pushed 21 inches.
The majority of them are 15 to 17 inches along with numerous throwbacks. Live shrimp and artificial lures were used to catch the trout. Eagle Point Fishing Camp has a decent supply of live shrimp and mudfish for those flounder anglers.
Ali Salvatore fished near the ferry docks in the Galveston Channel on Wednesday. Salvatore wanted flounder and flounder he caught, using Berkley Gulp’s as bait. He observed other anglers catching their share of flounder as well.
A couple more days of this balmy weather before our next cold front arrives. Send in those flounder reports. I’m interested to hear about the action.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
