Thursday was such a great day to be on Galveston Bay. A light north wind early made it feel like fall. A few anglers took to the water, and a variety of fish were caught.
I was meeting Barry Lofton at Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Thursday. Lofton keeps his boat in dry storage at Eagle Point. He and his wife had twins recently, so he has not fished in eight months. I was going with him in his boat, but our plans changed a little because the boat had battery issues.
My partner, Capt. Juan Cruz, and Gilbert Mendoza were fishing together, so we jumped into their boat. Our day ended well as we boxed speckled trout, redfish and black drum. The majority of those fish were caught on live shrimp.
The other anglers that launched from Eagle Point had similar catches. Speckled trout, black drum, redfish, even a few sheepshead and large croaker were taken from the gas wells — all caught on live shrimp fished underneath popping corks and on the bottom. The water is in good shape. Eagle Point is well stacked with live shrimp.
The West End Anglers is holding its final fundraising event of the year Oct. 23. The Redfish Showdown benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children. The event is being held at the West End Marina and Restaurant in Sea Isle. For more information, call 713-594-4252.
Capt. Sammy Orlando ran a wade fishing trip with a couple guys Wednesday in West Galveston Bay. He noted the tidal movement was weak. Despite that, they caught more than 15 reds. Many of them were 19 to 19 and a half inches, landing three keepers up to 26 inches. Along with the reds were nine speckled trout and one flounder. They used live shrimp fished underneath popping corks. It was not a bad day at all.
Friday’s weather is a repeat of Thursday’s weather, according to the forecast. The fish are biting in all the bays.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
