I seldom get back to the island before 1 a.m. on Sunday mornings. That usually translates to being up for 22-24 hours without sleep when I fish on Saturdays. Sundays are my days to relax and rejuvenate.
Writing on Sundays can become a chore, especially when reports are thin. Keep sending in those reports even if fishing conditions and catches were not great. There is always something to learn, even from bad reports.
Since I stay home on Sundays, Capt Juan Cruz runs my trips for me out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp. He had a group of three from Austin who wanted to fish. They contacted me Saturday afternoon and I set them up with Capt. Juan. They were rewarded with a good trip.
They caught 10 nice trout using live croakers. Juan said they had lots of bites early in the morning. They also ended up with one keeper red and lost two more at the boat. Add to this four sheepshead to round out the day. They used live shrimp for the reds and sheeps.
Since this coming weekend is a big vacation week for many, I decided to visit with a friend of mine from Corpus Christi, Capt. Nino Gonzalez. Nino is a redfish tournament angler, fishing guide, and owner of Redtail Republic Optical. He runs out of Marker 37 on Padre Island, so I thought it would be a perfect time to get a fishing update from the area.
He reported excellent catches of redfish along the King Ranch Shoreline. He said that throwing cut bait into the sand holes was the way to target these fish. Drum action is also good in the same area for anglers using fresh dead shrimp. In Baffin Bay and the Land Cut, trout action is fair for those using live croakers.
Every now and then, I am going to add reports from other areas up and down the coast. Anglers like to travel and I think it would be a beneficial to them. Keep sending in those reports, and you do not have to be a charter boat captain or guide to email me information.
