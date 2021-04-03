Saturday was a nice day for fishing, with a light to moderate southeast breeze blowing. Anglers were finding some nice fish at various points all around the Galveston Bay Complex.
Black drum and sheepshead were the bill of fare for jetty fishermen, and one lucky angler landed a variety of fish, including big drum and a bull red.
Seth Morehouse and two companions from Crockett used broken crab, cut shad and live shrimp to land black drum, a bull red, sheepshead, sand trout and gafftop.
Thirteen black drum were caught, with two big uglies among them that measured 34 and 37 inches and were released. Six of the remaining slot drum were retained.
One over-sized red was caught and released, and one 22-inch slot red was caught and retained. Numerous sheepshead, sand trout and gafftop were caught and released.
The action came in choppy waters close to the end of the North Jetty.
Carancahua Cove near Jamaica Beach produced a stringer of four speckled trout for Sammy Rice, who wade-fished the area using Corkies and Down South soft plastics.
Arno Carpenter fished Sweetwater Lake after reading of good flounder action there last week. Carpenter said he must have been there a day late and a dollar short as all he caught was one undersized flounder and several small pan fish. Live shrimp fished under a popping cork was the bait.
The water temperature is closing in on 70 degrees, and at that point the surf should start producing a wider variety of fish, especially some of the first pelagic fish of the season.
