The high daytime heat indexes and moderate to strong southwest wind are taking their toll on daytime fishing. Now, even early morning anglers are finding the fishing tough and uncomfortably warm at daybreak.
While night fishing around lights is not an option for many anglers, those that are able to get out in the late hours are finding some good action.
Houston resident Jerry Paschall drove down to the Texas City Dike on Monday night with his portable generator and spot lights. Fishing from near the end of the dike around the bright light generated by three large electric lights, he caught a limit of specks along with a variety of other fish that included a number of sharks. Only the trout and two black drum were retained.
Live shrimp was the bait and just about everything around was eventually attracted to the light on the water.
Offatts Bayou was where Donnie Majors and Cecil Austin fished Sunday night. Using their kayaks to maneuver around lighted docks and piers around Teichman Point, they landed two limits of trout, two slot reds and got hooked up with a large gar.
Majors’ bait of choice was live shrimp, while Austin chose a Maniac Mullet and gold spoons.
Before much in the way of catches take place, we are going to have to have a shift in wind direction. Most likely, cooler temperatures will follow when that occurs, especially if a southeast breeze takes over.
