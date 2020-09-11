Conditions look good for fishing today and possibly Sunday. However, as we get into next week the Galveston area likely will feel some effects from the tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico.
For now, the bite has been early and actually has been for a number of days. Anglers on the water before daybreak are doing well on speckled trout and reds, especially reds. Most of the action has come between 6:15 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Live shrimp continue to be in short supply. However for live bait fishermen, croaker and fingerling mullet are doing the trick.
Speaking of live bait, Ray Jenson sent a note saying live piggy perch have been a great bait around the jetties. Jenson and two friends from Pasadena caught limits of slot reds and two bull reds using three to four-inch piggy perch. Other fish hitting the piggies were sharks, black drum and a lone flounder.
Night fishing also has been productive, However, live shrimp seems to be the choice of bait for anglers fishing around lighted areas.
George Flores used free-lined live shrimp to land a limit of specks from his lighted dock near Crystal Beach. The big fish of the night was a huge ribbon fish that, according to Flores, almost scared the pants off of his six year-old son. The “silver eel” measured 28 inches in length and was retained for cut bait.
Flounder gigging has been on and off lately, according to Arno Carpenter. His best night in a month came last Monday when he manged three flatfish from 16 to 17 inches in length. The fish came from near the shoreline between Payco and Teichman Point.
