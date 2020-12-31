We now are past 2020 and looking forward to 2021 as a time to return to normal. Happy new year to all. Now let’s take a look at what we should expect on the fishing scene.
The new year is starting off windy and cold, which is not unusual. Warm, sunny weather also is not unusual.
January is often a good month for fishing, and as you would expect, it hinges on the weather. Cold conditions are more the norm than the exception, and that is not a deterrent to fishing like strong wind.
Trout action is often good, with more of the larger fish being caught by waders. Obviously, wade fishermen use well insulated waders this time of year, and with that, they definitely have an advantage when going after sow trout in the shallows.
West Bay is one of the areas that offers an excellent opportunity to land one of the trout of a lifetime. Experienced anglers usually fish during the late afternoon and wade close to shorelines where the big fish are roaming looking for food.
We will discuss more about winter wade fishing later this month when we enter prime time for big trout fishing.
January also is an excellent time to find large red snapper offshore. Although the season is closed in federal waters, state of Texas waters (up to 9 nautical miles from shore) offer some of the best fishing of the year for snapper and other fish including large Gulf trout.
