On Wednesday, beaches in Galveston County were to be closed for the Fourth of July weekend. This had included all beaches on Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula as well.
However, the county announced Thursday morning that while vehicle traffic will be prohibited from Bolivar beaches, people will still be able to walk on them from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Friday to Monday.
For fishing, this means that surf fishing from the beach will not be allowed in Galveston. For those that had planned to wade fish the surf, this likely is disappointing news. Based on current conditions and the forecasts of continued southwest winds, the odds of good catches coming from the surf are not good, so there is a bright side.
Friday and Saturday appear to be days for heading offshore. A window of light winds is predicted, and that is a big change over the 20-plus knot winds of recent days.
Now, where will the action take place besides offshore? My bet would be in deeper waters and at night from lighted docks and piers.
Night fishing this week has been excellent. That is when I fished Monday and Wednesday.
Good tidal movement at night was one factor, and around Offatts Bayou much bait including shrimp have been attracted to the lights and close behind have been the predator fish.
The night catches have had an abundance of undersized trout, so be prepared to carefully release the little ones. By fall, those small trout will be of legal size (15 inches) and ready to be taken as part of the five-fish limit.
Action on reds also has been good at night. With the same situation regarding the undersized fish, those below 20 inches in length must be released.
