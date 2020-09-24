Fishing seems to be taking a back seat to the post-Tropical Storm Beta clean-ups. There continued to be flooding from rainwater making its way down already swollen creeks, rivers and bayous Thursday.
Repairs to waterfront facilities also are taking the attention of owners and operators.
Several of the island bait shops were closed Thursday, while repairs were being made for a possible reopening this weekend.
GYB Bait Camp at the yacht basin was the only one called that answered the phone, and staff there reported supplies of live bait including shrimp, mullet and piggy perch.
So, if you plan to wet a line this weekend, where would be the best place? We mentioned in Thursday's Reel Report that offshore fishing should be worthwhile, as winds and seas are forecast to be light, and there is no threat of storms.
Other than that, spots nearer to inlets to the Gulf should be the best. If fishing in East or West bays, don't forget to try the many drains into those areas. Often following high water levels, fish will stack up waiting for bait to wash out of the marshes and back lakes.
Fresh water likely will be the fly in the ointment, as so much flooding rainwater is washing into the Galveston Bay Complex. Before Beta hit, there was much fresh water pouring into Trinity Bay from the Trinity River. The tropical storm compounded that problem with more water being released.
Reds and other bottom feeders would be my target this weekend. I hope after a number of days with no heavy rains, conditions in the bays will begin to improve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.