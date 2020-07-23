Most of you are aware of my concern over our children having the opportunity to fish and learn how to fish. In my early years, many more children had that opportunity than we see today.
It was simple fishing from a crabbing dock or fishing pier that started my life long enjoyment of just wetting a line. Unfortunately, too few children have that opportunity today.
One group is doing something about it, and it is called Kidzfish2, and Jenn Nolan started it.
Recently, they held their 30th pier clinic day at the Galveston Fishing Pier on the seawall. The children caught eight species of fish, with two of them being sharks, two bonnetheads and four blacktips.
Nolan, who is a United States Navy veteran, started Kidzfish2 four years ago as a way to involve and bond with her own six children.
Nolan said family togetherness and camaraderie is what drew her to organize the group.
"It’s like the old saying goes," Nolan said. "'You can give a man a fish and feed him for a day or you can teach a man to fish and feed him for a lifetime, but if you teach a family to fish together, you’re creating an unbreakable family tradition. Unplugged. No electronics. Just spending that quality time together, communicating and working towards achieving a common goal of catching a fish.”
Kidzfish2 teaches children 4 to 17 the basics of fishing, cast netting, knot tying, fish identification, casting, kayak, boater and water safety.
My hat is off to Nolan and all she is doing to acquaint our future generation with fishing.
For more information or to register for their events, email championsoutdoors@gmail.com with Kidzfish2 in the subject line.
