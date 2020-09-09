The week following Labor Day, like other post-holiday periods, tends to be slow, as far as the number of anglers fishing are concerned. This week seems to be no exception.
Conditions are shaping up for some good fishing for those able to take advantage of them.
Wednesday's only fishing report came from Stan Simpson, who fished San Luis Pass early that morning. Simpson raised a nice-sized tarpon while targeting sharks about 1 to 2 miles from the big bridge. Whole shad was the bait, and the silver king was the only hit he had all morning.
Last Sunday, Simpson fished the same area and was inundated by sharks while drift fishing for kings and other fish. Spanish sardines were the bait at that time.
Closer to this weekend, light winds are forecast to return and when that occurs, look for the surf to bust open with action. Tarpon are around and, if that is your choice, the beachfront from Crystal Beach to Surfside should be a good choice for catching one.
Tarpon like clear water and light winds and can be found around their favorite baits, which include mullet, shad and ribbon fish. Around pods of mullet and bait balls in 10 to 30 feet of water are great places to encounter one of the big fish.
Tarpon are basically catch-and-release fish. However, one fish over 85 inches may be retained in hopes of setting a new state record.
The current record was set by Michael LaRue II on Aug. 20, 2017, and was caught using a Coon Pop for bait.
