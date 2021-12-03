Anglers were greeted this morning with a beautiful sunrise and partly cloudy skies on Galveston Bay.
Tides were low in the morning and kept falling out until noon. Winds were light early and, by noon, they were 10 knots out of the southeast.
Carol Claire reported some good catches by her out-of-town guests over the Thanksgiving weekend. They were fishing from the dock in Offatts Bayou. California resident Aryan La Farrara landed a slot redfish, and fellow Californian Christine Snyder landed a 40-inch drum weighing 29 pounds — the first fish she ever caught. Edinburgh resident Brett Halleman caught a 33-inch redfish weighing 14 1/2 pounds. All the fish were caught on live shrimp.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti, launching from Buddy McBride Boat Ramp, reported fishing the bays off the northern reaches of the Houston Ship Channel is good. There are many small trout in these bays with some keeper speckled trout, sheepshead, black drum and the occasional redfish.
He has been using live shrimp underneath popping corks. Cacciotti believes better trout will be caught as the water temperature continues to drop. He mentioned the game wardens have been checking the anglers’ catches.
I have fished with Dallas resident Baron Purselley for the past two days. Purselley keeps his boat on the West End of Galveston. We met several years ago when he booked me to show him West Galveston Bay.
He wanted to learn some new waters this time. We fished the upper reaches of Galveston Bay, Burnet Bay, Scott Bay, Crystal Bay and Tabbs Bay, catching and releasing trout as he learned these waters Thursday. On the way back to the dock, we ran into a school of bull reds. I showed him the waters around mid-Galveston Bay on Friday. While Purselley learned to navigate the area, we again caught trout and redfish.
We used artificial lures both days. It’s always pleasurable fishing with him.
61st Street Fishing Pier reported slower catches. The anglers have been catching pompano, bull reds and whiting lately. Only whiting were reported Friday.
I’m always in need of reports from all the bays. Please send them to reel.report@galvnews.com. Thanks for all the supportive emails.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.