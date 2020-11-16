The cold front that hit Sunday ended up being stronger than predicted, and this just could be the big event that flounder anglers have been anticipating.
Strong northerly winds accompanied this frontal system and are lasting longer than expected. The low temperatures are forecast to hover around 60 degrees, and those two elements likely will get the big flounder moving.
I looked at my fishing logs Monday morning, and I noticed that for the past several years the big flounder did not start showing along the pathways to the Gulf until mid-November. Based on that and the strong cold front, the run should be on.
It appears moderate to strong winds will continue until Wednesday and, by Thursday, we should see some nice-sized flounder being caught.
The upper reaches of the Galveston Ship Channel near the Galveston Yacht Basin should be an excellent area to find the big ones.
The action should be good beginning along the shoreline of Pelican Island near the Cedars and continuing to the end around Seawolf Park, including both sides of the ship channel.
The lower part of the channel beginning inside the Pelican Island Bridge also should be good.
Thanksgiving week has almost always been one of the best times to catch the big sows.
While flounder will get the attention of a high percentage of anglers, this also is an excellent time to find trout schooling in the bays. Diving gulls will be pointing the way to where the schools are driving shrimp to the top of the water.
Don’t forget reds as they will work the shorelines. And during the early stages of the flounder run, wade fishermen will find action on reds and flounder.
Beginning about Thursday, it should be a good time to plan a fishing trip if big flounder are your objective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.