Beautiful August weather continues with light winds and hot temperatures. Fishing is being affected by the full moon, and that likely will continue for a few more days.
Anglers on the water at daybreak have had the best success. In East Bay, the bite was on from around 6 a.m. until about an hour after daybreak. Marvin Askew and his two sons hit the jackpot early Tuesday fishing around Deep Reef in East Bay.
Using live shrimp and croaker for bait, the family from San Antonio limited out on speckled trout and caught a slot red. All of the action came from fishing over shell.
Winnie resident Howard Wallace fished near the Bolivar Ferry Landing late Monday night and caught two bull reds, tagging and retaining one and releasing the other. Live piggy perch was the bait.
Wallace said many sharks were tearing up his leaders. Most of the sharks were running in the 3- to 5-foot category. A lone jack crevalle, that he estimated to weigh in the 15-pound category, was the only other fish caught.
Fred Cox and his wife Amelia got into some good action Monday night at the Texas City Dike. However, after catching several trout, croaker and gafftop, they were run in by a swarm of mosquitoes in the area. Cox suggests anglers fishing at night while the winds are light need to carry with them an insect repellent.
While most offshore anglers were focusing on red snapper last weekend, Chet Mayes was targeting pelagic fish. Mayes and his group of four fished near the Clay Pile Bank and caught two wahoo and hooked a large sailfish that eventually broke off. On the way back, a 45-inch ling was caught while drift fishing around a platform about 60 miles out.
