What’s the old saying: run from the water and hide from the wind? It sure seems like this year has been a little more breezy than normal.
I know some will say the wind always blows this month; but ever since the freeze, the weather pattern is inconsistent. I have experienced June’s weather where it blew till July. Praying that doesn’t happen this year.
So where do you hide in the wind? The leeward side of the bay, if at all possible. I finally got back on the water Tuesday. I keep my boat at Eagle Point Fishing Camp, which offers areas you can get to fairly easily in this wind.
One of those is inside Moses Lake. Moses Lake is on the western shoreline of Galveston Bay. It is 4 miles long and 2 miles wide. You can gain access to the inside of the lake through the flood gate via Miller’s Point. Miller’s Point lies just outside the gate, west of Dollar Point.
There’s also a launch at the Fish Spot in Texas City. When the wind blows south, south/southeast or southwest, this offers you protection and fishable waters.
I had the privilege of fishing with Randy and Laura DeWeese on Tuesday. I have fished with them for a few years and always on windy days. We started the day at Miller’s Point. There were a few other boats there by the time we showed up. The one exposed shell bar that runs along the point usually produces, but it was covered up.
We then decided to jump into the lake. At first anchor, we caught five or so redfish. We then moved farther back into the lake and encountered more reds and one 25-pound black drum. On the way back to the camp, we fished a couple flocks of working gulls, all throwback trout under them.
The 91st Pier on Monday reported big redfish being caught along with sharks and gafftop. Fishing the surf can be tough under windy conditions.
People ask me all the time, “How’s the fishing?” I always tell them the same answer, “Fishing is always good, catching not so much.” Once this wind lays, fishing and catching both will be good.
