Friday morning patrons can feel the spray in their faces at the Outlaw National Shootout Championship as boats power the waters of Clear Lake on a designated safety course.
The best of Texas gets larger in this year’s Shootout that will be featured in calmer and safer waters. Extreme Shoot-out Radar Runs in a variety of categories featuring speeds well over 201 mph (past year's record). Each are competing for the Top Gun Trophy.
The Shootout begins at 9 a.m.
Following the Shootout, these beautiful, powerful machines will skim the waters of Clear Lake and Galveston Bay to head on to one of the largest private pool parties to start the annual Poker Run that raises money for local charities.
This year’s event will additionally raise monies for the Shriners Children’s Hospital of Galveston and will offer Kendra Scott jewelry “mystery boxes” available for purchase at $65 per box (value up to $250). The event has donated well over $200,000 to local charities.
Supported in her successful bid to become the current Miss Houston 2019 by the Texas Outlaw Challenge, Blaine Ochoa also will be at the Saturday celebration.
The Texas Outlaw Challenge supports the local community and businesses with a substantial economic impact that is estimated well over $1 million each year. A more significant impact to the economy is anticipated in 2019.
This Texas performance boating event has the support of local Texas cities and city councils, including Seabrook, Nassau Bay, Kemah, Galveston, and is a U.S. Coast Guard permit approved event.
