The weather forecasts were on target, the wind velocities dropped, and fishing just exploded around the jetties.
Polly and I were anchored near the channel side of the North Jetty Boat Cut by 8 a.m. with a supply of live shrimp, and it was not long before the bite started. At 9:30 a.m. we had two limits of trout along with a flounder, jack crevalle and pompano. It was one of the best trips to the rocks in a while.
It appeared that most boats around us were catching fish. However, with the constant action, my attention was focused on netting fish and re-baiting lines.
The most productive method for trout was an orange popping cork with a 5-foot leader. Polly prefers bottom bumping, and after I had my five-fish limit using the cork, I stopped and watched her eventually pull in her limit. The flounder, jack and pompano were caught bottom bumping live shrimp.
Surprising to me, the water was in excellent shape after all of the strong southwest winds of recent days. Before ending up at the jetties, we fished briefly along Pelican Island and the Cedars, finding only bait snatchers working.
Reports from East and West Bay indicated that the bite was on there, as well. Steven Friday and Marcus Mays fished the Confederate Reef Triangle early Friday and caught two slot reds and two limits of trout using live croaker for bait.
So, what are the prospects for the good fishing and fishing conditions continuing? If the forecasts hold, it appears this will continue well into next week. A big bonus will be a return to a southeast wind, and it looks like that might occur in that same timeframe.
