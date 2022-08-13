LEAGUE CITY
Keep your ears open for the ball isn’t the traditional coaching instruction, but Beep Baseball is a different, more inclusive brand of America’s pastime.
The sport designed for blind and visually impaired athletes made its League City debut Saturday morning at Hometown Heroes Park with a demonstration guided by the Houston Hurricanes Beep Baseball team and organized by the City of League City, the Christina Sullivan Foundation and the Greater Houston Association of Blind Athletes.
The way Beep Baseball works in order to be inclusive of athletes with visual impairment is a beeping ball is pitched to a batter. When a batter makes contact with the ball, they run toward one of two buzzing bases, which are 4-foot tall padded cylinders. If the runner tackles a base before the ball is fielded by a defender, a run is scored; if not, it’s an out.
For the purposes of Saturday’s demonstration, participants first practiced running toward a base before hitting the beeping ball off a tee and making a run for the buzzing cylinder for close to the full experience.
“Once they make contact with that ball, it just means the world to them,” Christina Sullivan Foundation project manager John Catanzaro said, also noting that the sport gives a rare opportunity for parents or caregivers of special needs individuals to relax and watch their loved ones have a fun time.
It wasn’t only visually impaired people getting on the fun, as supporters without visual impairments — some of whom were youngsters or adults with other special needs — were allowed to strap on a blindfold and give it a try.
The stated goal of the event was to encourage the creation of more Beep Baseball teams in the surrounding area, and it also served as a launching pad of sorts for a big-picture project of the Christina Sullivan Foundation: an extensive Sports Center and Research Institute planned to be built in League City.
“What we’re trying to do and trying to teach is that everybody belongs to this world, and what an incredible way to start,” Christina Sullivan Foundation CEO Josephine Sullivan said.
With the Foundation partnering with the University of Texas Medical Branch, the planned facility is expected to include indoor and outdoor courts for tennis, pickle ball, basketball and volleyball, a rock climbing wall, an indoor track, an eSports venue and cafe, and research amenities and classrooms for Medical Branch students, among other features.
The planned Sports Center and Research Institute also will have a goal of having half of its employees be individuals with special needs, Sullivan said.
In the meantime, other adaptive sports for physically or mentally challenged athletes are planned, with a tennis camp also taking place over the weekend at Hometown Heroes Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.