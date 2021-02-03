GALVESTON
The Galveston mayor and city council announced Wednesday that it proclaimed Feb. 3, 2021, as Mike Evans Day. In response to the announcement, Evans said, “I’m truly honored! Thanks for the love and support Galveston” on Twitter.
Evans is a Ball High graduate who is preparing to play in the Super Bowl LV on Sunday with his Buccaneer teammates as they get ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs.
Over the years, Evans and his foundation, the Mike Evans Family Foundation, have hosted free summer football camps for children in the Galveston County area.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs kickoff Super Bowl LV at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
