The past two mornings, I've really enjoyed my walks along the Corpus Christi waterfront seawall. Built in 1939 to protect the city from hurricanes, it offers free parking, large bathroom facilities, outside showers and covered gazebos built seaward. I do admit it's nice.
Galveston Bay is seeing an increase in fishing pressure. Things are returning to normal. Bait camps are up and running with bait supplies being good. Weather is settling, and water clarity is good. The fish also are biting.
Capt. Erik Renteria and his party fished west Galveston Bay on Thursday. They used live croakers as bait drifting over heavy shell around Greens Cut. Three limits of speckled trout were landed and a bonus flounder. Free-lining the bait worked best using no bait.
Capt. Juan Cruz and his fishing buddy Gilbert Mendoza launched from Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Friday. I chatted with Cruz early Friday morning and asked him if the fish were biting. At that time, they were two trout short of having their two-man limit.
He was in the Exxon A-lease gas wells throwing live shrimp underneath popping corks. He also noted tidal movement was minimal, but the fish were hungry.
It's definitely different writing this column remotely. If I would've brought my laptop, this task would be much easier. It's a learning process. Please send in those fishing reports. Thanks for the continued support.
I have needed this time away to unwind and rest. May your weekend be blessed and an abundance of fish catching.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.