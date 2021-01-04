Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans splits between Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) and free safety Ricardo Allen (37) after a catch during the first half Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. The catch put Evans over the 1,000-yard total for the season, and Evans broke a record as the only player to record seven straight 1,000-receiving yards to begin his NFL career.