Ball High alumnus and Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans became the first player in NFL history to record seven straight 1,000-receiving yards to begin his career Sunday afternoon.
Evans had three receptions for 46 yards against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17, which put his season total of receiving yards to 1,006 yards. Evans broke the record with his third catch, which ended up being a 20-yard gain.
The previous record was tied between former NFL legend Randy Moss who, along with Evans, had started his career with six straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Evans is now the only player in NFL history to open his career with seven straight 1,000-receiving yards.
The celebration ended quickly Sunday, though.
One play later, Evans injured his left knee after one of his feet slid on the end zone turf, which lead to an awkward step while trying to catch a football pass from quarterback Tom Brady.
Tampa Bay announced great news Monday as the left knee showed no structural damage after Evans had an MRI examination. Evans’ status for his first playoff game and the Buccaneers first playoff game in 13 years is day-to-day. Head coach Bruce Arians said the knee had little swelling.
“If he’s 80 percent, we’d have to fight to keep him off the field,” Arians said at the press conference. “At 80 percent, he’s better than some guys at 100.”
