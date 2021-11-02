With Game 6 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves swinging back to Minute Maid Park, multiple Galveston County residents were among the sold-out crowd.
For Brittanee Collins, Texas City resident and mega-fan of Astros outfielder Michael Brantley, Tuesday night was her first ever time to attend a World Series game in person.
With the Astros facing elimination for the second straight game, Collins was confident the team could come back all the way and win Major League Baseball’s annual championship.
“I’m expecting them to win, win the World Series, and then be back next year,” Collins said before the game, adding that she was most looking forward to the atmosphere of the game.
For League City resident Justin Putnal and his mother Tammy Putnal, Tuesday night’s game was the continuation of a family tradition of attending World Series games and Astros games, in general. Putnal said he has seen World Series games in person since the Astros’ first appearance in the fall classic in 2005.
“I grew up every Friday night going to games with Randall’s $2 upper deck seats,” said Putnal, who has worn a distinctive Astros onesie to games ever since the 2019 World Series with the Washington Nationals.
Unfortunately, the home fans didn’t go home happy after the Braves’ title-clinching 7-0 win Tuesday, but the run of three World Series appearances in just five years has been a memorable period in Astros history.
“I still remember in ’05 when we beat the Cardinals to go to the World Series for the first time, I was at a buddy’s house, and I literally cried when that happened,” Putnal said.
