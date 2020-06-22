Thunderstorms and strong winds kept anglers off the water Monday, and it looks like this pattern might be with us for several days.
When it is not a good time to go fishing, anglers often take advantage of it and focus on replacing tackle and making repairs to their equipment. Tackle shops are experiencing a huge shortage in some of the basic tackle used by coastal anglers.
This has been my experience for a number of days now, as my supply of weights is depleting, and none of the local tackle stores have much if any inventory on hand. Weights of all types, sizes and shapes seem to be hit the worst, with other basics close behind. Hook supplies vary by store as do other items, but weights seem to be universally hard hit.
I asked one of the tackle salesmen at Academy on Monday why this is occurring and especially with weights. His answer was that it was caused by two factors. First, when the stay-at-home order was lifted, it seemed that anglers hit the water and tackle shops in droves. That, along with the manufacturers being shut down for several weeks, led to the current supply problem.
I asked when we might see a noticeable improvement and he said everyone was asking the same question. He responded it will be when the manufacturers catch up with demand.
After our discussion, I continued to browse and found that most highly used items were either out of stock or only a few were on the shelves.
If you find a source, tackle store or other establishment, that seems to have a plentiful supply, let us hear from you, and we will pass it on to other readers.
