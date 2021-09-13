I could start this off by saying if you didn’t fish Monday, you missed the best catching of the year. That wouldn’t be the truth.
Thirteen years ago, fishing was not good either, because Galveston was getting hit by Hurricane Ike. Now, here we are, staring at Tropical Storm Nicholas making landfall somewhere along the middle coast Monday evening. Maybe we should retire the month/day of a Hurricane instead of the name.
The Texas coast was blessed not to see a full-fledged hurricane from this system. There’s still plenty of activity in the Atlantic that we will have to monitor.
I did receive a fishing report and hunting report.
Greg Hagerud and son Greg Hagerud Jr. fished the surf east of the Pleasure Pier on Saturday. Using one pint of live shrimp, they landed several speckled trout, redfish and black drum wading in knee-deep water. The water clarity was marginal at best but fishable. Hagerud noted anglers jigging near the rocks landed some flounder.
Capt. Jim West had a group of hunters out Monday morning and again had an awesome hunt. He said teal numbers will remain good, and the birds love this type of weather.
It does surprise me a little that this storm threat wasn’t taken seriously, especially by those living or having a residence on the West End of Galveston. I’ve no doubt that items will be lost because of storm tides.
Some boats will even float off their lifts and out of their slips. It happens in Jamaica Beach every time we get an increase in tides. Take precautions because it’s always good practice — even if it’s for nothing.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
