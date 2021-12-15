Consolation finalists at the "Toys For A Claus" Tennis Tournament were, from left to right, Sawyer Farroni and Amy Landry, the runners-up, and Megan Rodriguez and tournament host Mitchell Moreno, the champions.
Participants and non-participants alike raised more than 60 toys for the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston.
MANUEL MORENO JR./For The Daily News
From left to right are "Toys For A Claus" Tennis Tournament finalists Jeff Dubrow and Victoria Rutherford, the runners-up, and Sebastian Delgado and Hee Young Kim, the champions.
MANUEL MORENO JR./For The Daily News
Galveston's Hee Young Kim teamed up with Houston's Sebastian Delgado to win the fifth annual “Toys For A Claus” doubles championship at Menard Park's Scoggins-Stiglich Courts on Saturday.
Kim and Delgado, seeded No. 1, defeated Galveston's Victoria Rutherford and Jeff Dubrow, the No. 2 seeds, in the final, 8-5.
Kim and Delgado won four rounds in all, following a bye with a 9-7 quarterfinal win over Houston's Leslie Figueroa/Brian Nguyen and an 8-4 effort past Galveston's Marina Porter/Tyreese Washington, the No. 4 seeds, in the semifinals.
Rutherford and Dubrow, meanwhile, collected three wins en route to the final, starting off with an 8-0 shutout of Galveston's Amy Landry/Joshua Riveaux.
Rutherford and Dubrow then beat Houston's Tracy Tran/Ryan Le in the quarterfinals, 8-5, and Houston's No. 3-seed Hailey Maldonado/Lael Martinez in the semifinals, 8-4.
In the third-place match, Maldonado/Martinez defeated Porter/Washington 8-3.
Winning the consolation championship were Galveston's Mitchell Moreno, the tournament host, and Houston's Megan Rodriguez, 8-2 victors over Landry and Galveston's Sawyer Farroni in the final.
Earlier, Moreno and Rodriguez knocked off Galveston's Kelsey Moreno/Bo Leyva in the quarterfinals and Galveston's Carmen Comeaux/Delino Comeaux in the semifinals by identical 8-6 scores.
The tournament raised more than 60 toys, the tournament entry fee, for the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston.
