I'm going into my third month of writing this column, and am so blessed being able to do what I love: fish and write. For some that do not know, I also co-host a radio ministry Saturday nights in Houston. I received a couple late reports Saturday, so let's get on with those.
Andi Kilgore at the north jetty bait camp reported good catches Saturday. Two star redfish were caught by two different anglers, but neither of them were entered in the tournament. The fish were released back into the water. Lots of sharks, flounder and trout have been caught of the rocks. The bait camp is holding live finger mullet, fresh dead shrimp, frozen squid, stingray and shad.
Brian Castille reported fishing west Galveston Bay on Saturday with his son Owen, Wes Rains and Eric Mora. They caught eight trout, one sand trout and six large whiting using live croakers. Four-year-old Owen caught his first trout on a Zebco combo. The best bite came on the outgoing tide at San Luis Pass. Crabbing was also good during the weekend at Isla Del Sol. The group had 31 keeper blue crabs and two stone crabs.
Here are the results of the Summer Slam Tournament at Sea Isle Marina on Saturday. The top redfish award went to Team Salty Boys with a 9.22-pound catch. Team Salty Boys also took big trout weighing 7.75 lbs. Team Salty Boys also captured top stringer weight with a total of 19.65 lbs. The runner-up was Team Mom's Favorite with 18.02 lbs. In the kayak division, Team Reel Yakers took top honors with a total weight of 6.82 lbs.
I have not fished on a Sunday in more than a year. Today was a special request by Sam Kosieja. His father Leo keeps a boat at Eagle Point Fishing Camp. Working on about three hours of sleep, I made it happen.
We met at Eagle Point around 8 a.m. and Leo wanted to learn some new areas. At the first stop, we caught plenty of fish with only a few keeper trout. At the second stop, we pecked away on them, catching their limit of trout.
Added in the mix were drum, sheepshead, and one flounder. We fished the channel area of middle Galveston Bay using soft plastics and live shrimp.
