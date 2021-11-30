Tuesday shaped up to be a nice day on Galveston Bay. If the forecast holds true, our next chance of rain isn’t until Saturday.
Winds should be light across Galveston Bay, and we might see some patchy fog in some locations. Temperature wise, it couldn’t be more perfect.
Here are the results from the redfish tournament, which was held at Harborwalk Bait Shop in Hitchcock. This was the last leg of a three-part charity fundraising tournament series. In the adult division, Fort Worth resident Lonnie Franks was the top winner in both categories. Franks won the heaviest slot red with a 8 1/2-pound fish and longest bull red with a 42-inch red.
Conroe resident Ely Walton was the winner in both categories for the youth division. Walton won lightest slot red with a 1.6-pound fish and longest red with a 25-inch red. In all, the three tournaments raised more than $1,200 for Shriners Hospitals for Children, Galveston County Food Bank and Hitchcock Independent School District’s Head Start program.
Now let’s get to some fishing reports.
Ron Edwards and Boyd Gipson ran to the northern reaches of Galveston Bay recently, launching from Eagle Point Fishing Camp. Armed with live shrimp and soft plastic lures, they drifted Burnet Bay. Gipson and Edwards caught two limits of speckled trout and one keeper redfish. They also caught and released three bull reds. Nice catch, gentlemen.
61st Street Fishing Pier reported excellent catches Tuesday. Sheepshead, whiting, bull reds, even pompano were being landed by the anglers. Best action for bull reds is around the midnight hour. Starting Tuesday at midnight until 6 a.m., the price of admission is just $6. The pier also is hosting a food drive for the Galveston County Food Bank until Christmas Eve.
I have been invited to go bass fishing Wednesday morning. This will be my first experience at bass fishing. It should be fun.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
