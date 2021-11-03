After running around on the bay Tuesday, I came to the realization that fishing pressure has dropped off tremendously. It just dawned on me Wednesday morning that the general deer season opens Saturday. Hence, the reason why I'm receiving limited fishing reports.
Houston resident Ralph Robinson reported Tuesday evening about fishing near the mouth of the San Bernard River. Using live finger mullet as bait, he caught and released three bull reds, between 30 inches and 40 inches long.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti reported Wednesday the water temperature in the northern end of Galveston Bay was 67 degrees. Fishing in Burnet and Scott bays up there has been slow. He’s catching a few speckled trout using live shrimp underneath a popping cork.
As the water temperature continues to slowly fall, the fishing in this area should pick up. Bull reds are still the normal along the Galveston jetties. Sheepshead are being caught by those anglers fishing live shrimp tight against the rocks.
Cacciotti also mentioned the price of live shrimp has increased. Some bait camps are asking $25 a quart for live. The cost increase is a result of higher fuel prices.
I spoke with my local flounder expert and owner of Chicken Boy lures Joe Moughon the other morning. The conversation started out with Moughon reminding me the start of the flounder run coincided with the second game of the World Series. He couldn’t have been more correct this year.
This past big front triggered the flounder run. I then asked him if flounder can survive catching and releasing? Is an angler doing more damage to the fishery by doing so? I’m talking about those anglers that are specifically going out to catch flounder, even though you cannot retain them.
I’ll share his answer this week. But let me propose that question to you, as well. Please email your thoughts to reel.report@galnews.com. I’ll use this information in an upcoming column.
The next couple days may be a little rough on the open bay. If you venture out, be cautious of the wind.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
