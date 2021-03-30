Fishing has been tough lately with all of the adverse weather. Anglers lucky enough to fish during windows of lighter winds are making some nice catches.
Most of the catching is taking place in areas protected from the wind.
Jim Adams and Carl Estes caught three black drum to 20 inches along with two large sheepshead while fishing near the yacht basin's dry storage facility. Dead shrimp fished on the bottom was the bait.
Fred Stallings and his 6 year-old grandson Herb Shelton had a ball catching hardheads, small croaker and a silver eel (ribbonfish) while fishing the East End Lagoon on Boddeker Drive. Small dead shrimp and cut squid were the baits.
Stallings said his grandson almost fell in the water out of fright when he saw the eel on his line.
Earlier this week, Corey Foster and Stanley Rogers got into a nice school of speckled trout near the mouth of Campbell's Bayou. Using Bass Assassins while drifting in the bay about 50 yards from the mouth, they landed seven nice specks from 16 to 20 inches in length.
Foster said dark-colored lures worked the best.
Anglers will deal with the effects of a cold front for a few days; however, there is a good chance conditions will settle by this weekend.
