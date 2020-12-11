The warmer temperatures and lighter winds have combined to turn on the light for fishing. A southerly wind flow also helped and action took off Friday.
One of the big questions on the fishing scene is how much longer the hot action on large flounder will last. The two fish limit on flounder expires on Dec. 14, and it will be interesting to see how many stringers of five-fish limits come to the cleaning tables after that.
Many anglers are going to voluntarily limit themselves to two fish, as long as the sow flounder continue their journey to the Gulf. I, for one, encourage flounder fishermen to participate in the voluntary restriction, as the fish moving to spawn are the major breeders.
There is speculation that more stringent bag and or size limits will be imposed by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department next year as a result of the concern over the stocks of flounder.
Trout, reds, black drum and sheepshead are dominating the other fish observed at the cleaning tables.
Reds, sheepshead and black drum were back in action around the jetties, along with good concentrations of sand trout.
Specks have been active mostly at night under the lights and around daybreak.
Eric Presscott fished from a friend’s dock on Offatts Bayou near the crash basin at daybreak and landed two slot reds, four specks from 16 to 19 inches in length and numerous sand trout. Prescott used free-lined live shrimp for bait.
During his report, he said this is the first time he had caught fish like this when the water was low and during a slack tide. The fish were feeding on small fin fish attracted to an underwater light. Prescott could not identify the small fish but thinks they might have been some type of minnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.