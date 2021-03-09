The black drum run is in full swing, and the “big uglies” are being caught all around the Galveston area.
One interesting aspect so far this season is that most have been caught on dead shrimp. Normally, the oversized drum are landed using crab, mullet or other fish cut in half. In recent years, when the crab supplies were scarce, live crawfish proved to be a fairly good substitute. So far this season, no one has reported any success using crawfish.
The largest drum I have landed did not come during the run but at other times of the year and were caught using live shrimp and in one instance using cut shad while fishing for tarpon. During the migration, where we are now, most of the drum that hit my baits were slot drum and in the 17- to 20-inch range.
Jamaica Beach resident David Newman sent a note and pictures of his 39-inch drum he caught Monday in a cut opening into the Intracoastal Waterway along West Bay. Newman used dead shrimp fished on a 2/0 Kahle Hook. The action took place in 4 to 5 feet of water, and it required 17 minutes before the fish was landed.
Don Burnett caught a 29-inch slot drum at the popular flounder fishing spot called the junk yard near the Bolivar Ferry Landing. Cut whiting was the bait, and along with the black drum, Burnett landed an 18-inch red that was released.
Fred Grasso hooked a big drum while fishing near the flood gates of Moses Bayou on Tuesday morning. The big fish, however, proved to be too much for Grasso's light tackle. It broke off when the 10-pound line wrapped around the propeller of his outboard motor.
One angler mopped up on whiting early Tuesday. Salvador Rodriquez fished the seawall rock groins at the far east end and landed 13 whiting. Peeled dead shrimp was the bait.
