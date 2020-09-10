While the forecasts are calling for light winds for the next few days, a couple of tropical systems in or near the Gulf of Mexico could change things. While none are a threat to Galveston at this time, we could see high winds and waves as a result.
This is September, and anytime you plan a fishing trip to the coast, a close eye needs to be kept on the forecasts.
The reds, and especially bull reds, were the main catch from the surf and around the jetties Thursday. Also, the Clear Lake area was alive with action on reds.
Jimmy Hinkle found reds working in grassy areas on the south shore of Clear Lake. Using Kelly Wigglers that had been in his tackle box for close to 20 years, he landed two slot reds and released two undersized fish measuring 16 and 18 inches. His two slots were each just over 20 inches in length.
A nagging east-to-northeast wind early Thursday played havoc with Jonathan Milstead's surf fishing. However, the La Marque angler managed to land a bull red and two sharks while fishing the surf near 8 Mile Road. Live fingerling mullet were the baits.
Gafftop were the main action around the 24th Street Rock Groins along the seawall. Preston Thomas fished the rocks Thursday morning and landed three gafftop and a croaker using dead shrimp for bait.
As of Thursday evening, the weekend outlook for fishing is good. Tides are going through a weak phase. However, each day they should become increasingly stronger. A quarter moon Thursday is the culprit.
