Another cold front hit on Sunday. However, before the wind picked up, conditions were nice for fishing.
There was a vast difference in the number of anglers on the water Sunday as compared with the day before. Saturday was about as crowded as I have seen, and I have to believe that two factors caused it.
First, the weather was just great, and second, it was the last day for well over a month that anglers were allowed to retain five flounder. On Saturday, the limit dropped to two per person per day.
While not many anglers were taking advantage of the nice conditions Sunday morning, they did not miss much.
Polly and I fished our favorite flounder spots early Sunday and ended up with two, a half limit for the two of us and nothing to brag about in size. I attributed the slow action to the full moon and, to a lesser degree, the off-color water along the Galveston Ship Channel.
Around 11 a.m. the wind started picking up and we headed in. The ride across Lower Galveston Bay from the Pelican Island Bridge to the Causeway was quite bumpy.
Monday looks to be a blowout. However, wind velocities are forecast to drop beginning Tuesday, and the remainder of the week looks promising for fishing.
