Cool front in June? It felt nice for a couple hours anyway. Wish it would have lasted longer. I did receive a couple of reports and a tournament update.
Carolyn Sunseri, who heads up the Patrick F. Doyle Tournament, sent me the results. The event in its 18th year was held at Topwater Grill two weeks ago. Here are the winners.
LIVE BAIT DIVISION
First place: Southland Title Pearwood with Capt. Pat McLennan — 18.37 pounds.
Second place: Correct Electric with Capt. Chad Wright — 17.60 pounds.
Third place: DEC with Capt. Jesse Eureste — 16.68 pounds.
ARTIFICIAL DIVISION
First place: Mitchell Chuoke Plumbing with Capt. Ray Callen — 13.81 pounds.
Second place: Third Coast #2 with Capt. Thomas Francis — 13.30 pounds.
Third place: Third Coast #1 with Capt. Tim Young — 13.26 pounds.
Big trout: Brian Davenport — 6.52 pounds.
There were 70 teams total and almost 280 anglers. Congratulations to the winners.
Douglas Flake with Big Nasty Baits sent in a report of good trout action in Galveston Bay. Outgoing tide was the best at a water depth of 5 feet to 6 feet over shell. Fish were caught on Big Nasty Lures in the color combinations of pepper jack, chartreuse pearl and pepper back and glow pepper back. Good numbers of keepers along with some undersized fish were found.
Keep those reports coming. Thanks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.